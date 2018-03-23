Menu
Equipment>Trucks

The 2018 Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Competition

PKYopen
Start Slideshow
Some of the sharpest trucks, tractors, and trailers – new and older models alike – gather yearly at the Mid America Trucking Show to see which one looks the best.

Named in honor of the founder of the Mid America Trucking Show, the 29-year-old Paul K. Young Truck Beauty contest pits the most elite, tricked-out trucks, tractors, and trailers against one another to see which one is the sharpest. And while the truckers invovled battle over accolades and awards that come from winning such a competition, the event is also viewed as a way to "celebrate the hard work, pride, and sense of community" that defines the heavy-truck industry. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
UnitedPacific
Adding collision repair parts to accessories line
Mar 23, 2018
VNXopen
Reviewing VTNA's retooled VNX tractor
Mar 19, 2018
T880
Kenworth launches website dedicated to used trucks
Mar 19, 2018
ServiceOne
Service One custom wraps two trucks to honor U.S. military
Mar 16, 2018