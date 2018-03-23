The 2018 Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Competition

Some of the sharpest trucks, tractors, and trailers – new and older models alike – gather yearly at the Mid America Trucking Show to see which one looks the best.

Named in honor of the founder of the Mid America Trucking Show, the 29-year-old Paul K. Young Truck Beauty contest pits the most elite, tricked-out trucks, tractors, and trailers against one another to see which one is the sharpest. And while the truckers invovled battle over accolades and awards that come from winning such a competition, the event is also viewed as a way to "celebrate the hard work, pride, and sense of community" that defines the heavy-truck industry.