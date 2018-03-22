Menu
UtilityFlatbed Photo: Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.
New flatbed trailer model from Utility

It is designed for hauling heavy and “awkward” loads, the OEM says.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company recently introduced a new lightweight drop-deck flatbed trailer designed to haul heavy or “awkward” loads.

The new 4000AE Drop Deck model incorporates both steel and aluminum; similar to the design of the company’s 4000AE combo flatbed, noted Brett Olsen, Utility’s marketing manager. “Customers will discover that it weighs less than some all-aluminum trailers, yet it’s available at a more sensible combo-trailer price,” he added in a statement.

The 4000AE Drop Deck features a combination of 3-in. and 4-in. aluminum crossmembers, plus comes standard with a 39,000-lb. coil haul package with a 5-ft. span of -in. tapered to 3-in. aluminum crossmembers on 8-in. center lines.

The 4000AE Drop Deck also features the ConMet aluminum hub system, and delivers an additional 541 lbs. of weight savings compared to the previous design, Olsen said.

