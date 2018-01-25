New fifth wheel app from Fontaine

Fontaine Fifth Wheel is rolling out a new mobile app designed to provide customers with the information, especially concerning replacement parts, easier and faster than before.

“We listened to our customers and designed the app around their needs,” The goal was to make it powerful and simple; and we are getting great reviews from our customers on both counts,” noted Paige Petroni, Fontaine’s vice president of aftermarket sales, in a statement.

The app offers a range of features including:

PARTS GUIDE: Quick reference guide includes schematic drawings to help customers visually identify what they need.

SEARCH PARTS: Enter serial numbers or model numbers to make searches faster and more accurate.

ORDER TRACKING: Track orders by invoice, sales or purchase order number.

MEDIA LIBRARY: Packed with helpful information and “How-To” videos to help customers make repairs the right way.

SUBMIT PHOTO: Choose a photo or take a new photo and send it to a Fontaine fifth wheel expert for help.

SPEC MY TRUCK: A tool to help customers determine which fifth wheel model is right for their application.

WHERE TO BUY: Identifying parts and service locations near a customer facility are pinpointed on a map.

CONTACT: Connect to a Fontaine Fifth Wheel expert by email, phone, Facebook, twitter or via http://www.fifthwheel.com.

“Our customers are busy people who need to get the right information quickly to do their jobs efficiently. That’s what this app is all about,” Petroni, added, noting that the Fontaine mobile app is available at the App store for Apple IOS devices and at Google Play for Android devices.