New cargo straps from Kinedyne

The new “Rhino Max” and “K-Force” line of winch, ratchet, and logistics straps offer higher working load limits, company says.

A new family of heavy-duty load securement straps is being rolled out by Kinedyne LLC at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2018 trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The new “Rhino Max” brand of winch straps and ratchet straps will replace Kinedyne’s Rhino Web line, while the new “K-Force” line of winch, ratchet, and logistics straps represents what the company called “a completely new offering.”

Rhino Max and K-Force winch straps offer a working load limit (WLL) of 6,670 lbs., while the ratchet straps feature a WLL of 4,000 lbs. and the K-Force logistic strap provides a WLL of 1,500 lbs.

“Kinedyne has established a new and higher bar for winch, ratchet and logistics straps that is 20% to 50% higher than others on the market,” noted Paul Wolford, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, in a statement. “The high-tech looms in our Prattville, Ala., location allow us to use more polyester material than standard rated winch and ratchet assemblies, thus enabling our new load securement straps to perform with greater capacity.”

He added that both the new Rhino max and K-Force line of straps are engineered to manage heavier loads and thus feature more polyester material in the body of the strap than Kinedyne’s previous webbing, though the new straps retain the product’s traditional “rhino-gray” color.

Wolford said that with the introduction of Rhino Max and K-Force line of load securement straps, Kinedyne now offers “three tiers of strength and durability” to meet different application needs.

