Conti_hybrid_HT3 Photo: Continental
Continental rolls out retread version of “hybrid” trailer tire

It is now offering a matching retread version of its Hybrid HT3 tire for spread-axle applications.

The Hybrid HT3 trailer tire produced by Continental Tire and introduced back in April for spread-axle applications in long haul and regional delivery service is now being offered with a matching ContiTread retread.

The ContiTread Hybrid HT3 features a new and improved wing design for added protection in high scrub applications, the tire maker said, with a tread compound designed for high scrub trailer applications that still maintains mileage performance.

Continental added that the ContiTread Hybrid HT3 also features unique groove geometry with stone ejection technology. It's also available with 16/32nds worth of tread depth, in 210 mm, 220 mm, and 230 mm widths, the company noted.

Purchased-new Conti Hybrid HT3 tires are available in the following sizes: 11R22.5 (Load Range G and H), 11R24.5 (Load Range G and H), 285/75R24.5 (Load Range G and H), and 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G and H).

