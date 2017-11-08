Backup camera option for Western Star

By American Trucker staff

Truck maker Western Star is going to start offering 3rd Eye backup cameras and radar option packages on its models via what the OEM calls “simple data codes” that will make it easy for dealers to configure the system for customers during the vehicle ordering process.

"By providing greater visibility and awareness, our backup cameras and radar packages helps truck owners dramatically reduce the risk of accidents, enhance safety, and lower total cost of ownership,” noted Darrick Reed, president of 3rd Eye, in a statement.

"Keeping drivers safe on the job - including the people working in and around the trucks - is paramount for all industries," added John Tomlinson, Western Star's vocational sales manager.

“A crucial part of … the brand is completely dedicated to developing and delivering the latest technology and safety systems aimed at increasing uptime, safety and long-term profitability for its customers,” he said.