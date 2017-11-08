Menu
Western Star tractor Photo: Western Star
Equipment>Tractors

Backup camera option for Western Star

OEM plans to offer 3rd Eye backup cameras and radar option packages on its vehicles.

By American Trucker staff

Truck maker Western Star is going to start offering 3rd Eye backup cameras and radar option packages on its models via what the OEM calls “simple data codes” that will make it easy for dealers to configure the system for customers during the vehicle ordering process.

Related: This classic Western Star is still trucking

"By providing greater visibility and awareness, our backup cameras and radar packages helps truck owners dramatically reduce the risk of accidents, enhance safety, and lower total cost of ownership,” noted Darrick Reed, president of 3rd Eye, in a statement.

"Keeping drivers safe on the job - including the people working in and around the trucks - is paramount for all industries," added John Tomlinson, Western Star's vocational sales manager.

“A crucial part of … the brand is completely dedicated to developing and delivering the latest technology and safety systems aimed at increasing uptime, safety and long-term profitability for its customers,” he said. 

TAGS: News Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Shelton
What a 3-million miler wants other truckers to know about safety
Nov 03, 2015
Navistar is also planning to launch what it calls the OnCommand Connection Marketplace on Friday October 27 Photo Sean KilcarrAmerican Trucker
Prices going up on Navistar trucks
Oct 22, 2017
Photo US Air Force Senior Airman JT Armstrong
Missile transport is no easy task
Oct 19, 2017
The new 12speed AMT can handle up to 110000 lbs GVW Photo Sean KilcarrAmerican Trucker
Kenworth, Peterbilt officially add Endurant AMT option
Oct 05, 2017