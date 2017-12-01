Menu
OBDII_Adapter_16_Pin_grande Photo: ZED Connect
A view of the new OBDII 16-pin connector.
Technology

ZED Connect expands ELD product line

The company is offering a new onboard diagnostic “plug-and-play” adapter for truckers needing only “occasional” ELD use.

ZED Connect is expanding the “plug-and-play” options for its line of electronic logging devices (ELDs) with the introduction of a new OBD II 16-pin adapter developed specifically for smaller commercial vehicles and vocational work trucks and is compatible with most 2008 model year and newer units.

The new OBDII-compatible line incorporates the same functionality utilized in ZED Connect’s heavy duty trucking application, but is designed for truckers operating in vocational, private carriage, and other applications where ELD requirements are seasonal or occasional. 

Related: Small business committee becomes the latest ELD battleground

ZED Connect said its ELD package includes a nominal one-time fee for Bluetooth-enabled hardware that plugs into the vehicle’s OBDII port and communicates via Bluetooth to the driver’s cellular-enabled smart device. 

The adapter synchronizes with ZED Connect’s ELD mobile application to capture data required for compliance with the December 18 electronic logging mandate. The Bluetooth connection uses multiple levels of security to connect to the ZED app on compatible iOS and Android devices.

No contracts or recurring monthly fees are required, either, the company stressed.

“As the ELD compliance date approaches, much of the focus has been on the adaptability and readiness of heavy duty fleets,” said Skip Kinford, CEO of ZED Connect, in a statement. “We felt it was essential to also provide an inexpensive, easy-to-install system for fleets also requiring OBDII solutions, many of which are smaller commercial vehicles such as construction or vocational work trucks.”

