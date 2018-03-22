“Try it before buying it” ELD offer unveiled

To build more confidence among those truckers reluctant to use an electronic logging device (ELD), Gorilla Safety is offering a no-strings-attached, 30-day “test drive” period for its PRIME8 ELD.

“We are doing everything we can to make it easy for fleets and drivers to get and stay complaint,” noted Mark Walton, Gorilla Safety’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We are extending offers like this free 30-day trial to the marketplace so we can support the market’s needs and establish relationships over the long term.”

He added that the company believes the 30-day free trial will offer truckers “an opportunity to see firsthand how easy it is to install and operate” an ELD and remain compliant with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ELD mandate that went into effect December 18 last year.

Full enforcement of that mandate is expected to begin on April 1.

To take advantage of this offer, visit www.gorillasafety.com or call 844-636-1360 or. The company noted that truckers can also schedule a demo to see PRIME8 in action.