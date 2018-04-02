Menu
Trucker Path to offer ELD solution

Firm says its device is free and subscription fee will be $8.30 per month.

Mobile application firm Trucker Path, owned by Renren Inc., said it is launching a low-cost electronic logging device (ELD) package that pairs a free device with an $8.30 per month subscription fee.

"Hundreds of thousands of truckers already use our app to find truck stops, truck parking, weigh stations, fuel, rest areas, truck washes and more," noted Sam Bokher, business operations director at Trucker Path, in a statement. "The Trucker Path ELD gives truckers an easy way to track hours of service and comply with the ELD mandate. In addition, we plan to integrate ELD information into the Trucker Path app to make it easier for truckers to find truck parking."

Related: ELD tips: What to do before (and after) April 1

He said that Trucker Path’s mobile app is used monthly by over 600,000 truckers and that given the company's comprehensive focus on truckers, developing an ELD device and app was a logical step.  

"Our focus is on giving truckers the tools they need to operate more efficiently," Bokher explained. "Our navigational assistance and freight-matching services help truckers stay profitable and productive on the road, and we're committed to continuously improving the services we provide and developing new products to meet the trucker community's emerging needs."

