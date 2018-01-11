Menu
FlyingJ1 Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker
Pilot Flying J is just one of the truck stop chains where truckers can now pre-pay for Transflo's ELD service.
Technology

Transflo offers “pre-pay” ELD option at truck stops

Company said truckers can pre-pay for ELD subscriptions through epay service.

Business processing firm Transflo, a division of Pegasus TransTech, is offering a new telematics-based “pre-pay” option for electronic logging device (ELD) subscriptions through epay North America, a global prepaid product distributor and technology service provider.

The program allows them to purchase a Transflo ELD T7 device then pre-pay three months of monthly subscription service using cash at Pilot Flying J and Love’s travel stops. It works via epay’s integration into Transflo’s electronic logging subscription system and with the point of sale systems at Pilot Flying J and Love’s facilities.

Through the epay service, upon payment, drivers receive a receipt with a PIN code that is entered in the Transflo electronic logging app to begin or continue service.

The addition of Transflo enhances the epay content portfolio, noted Frank Adelman, president and CEO at Transflo; a portfolio that includes prepaid mobile top-up, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, digital music and other products and services.

“Thousands of commercial drivers regularly make cash payments in travel centers and truck stops,” he said. “This solution benefits customers who prefer to use cash instead of credit cards. It’s a great option for them, and we’ve not only created an innovative product but also an innovative service and support option.”

 “Adding prepaid replenishment for electronic logging to our content portfolio provides a needed service for both professional drivers and truck stop retailers,” added Bryan Zingg, president of epay North America. “We’re strengthening our distribution network and ensuring that drivers, particularly owner-operators, have access to the convenience they need to stay compliant with the government’s new electronic logging rules.”

 

