Technological change tops CFO worry list

Truckers working through electronic logging device (ELD) implementation issues can take heart on at least one level: dealing with the impact from that type of “technological change” is the top worry among CFOs at an array of global companies, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Deloitte LLP.

The firm’s poll of 101 large company CFOs during a recent Deloitte event in Washington D.C. indicated that “technological change” will be the most pressing issue facing organizations in 2018.

Related: The Year of Trucking Innovations

Some 39% of responding CFOs chose “technological change” as the most pressing factor for their companies, ahead of competitive dynamics (34%), the regulatory and policy environment (25%), even customer preferences (2%).

“It seems technology has transformed, or will transform, almost every industry represented by our clients,” noted Sanford A. Cockrell III, national managing partner at Deloitte LLP, in a statement.

“CFOs are increasingly tasked with leading strategy and change within their companies, and as these results indicate, many are already familiar with both the opportunities and challenges that rapid technological change may present,” he said.

Indeed, in a recent poll taken in a November during the Deloitte Dbriefs webcast attended by mostly accounting and finance professionals, the firm said 26% of respondents felt they were “least prepared” for imperatives involving technology tools such as process robotics automation, visualization and cognitive computing.

That topped concerns over other developments such as the millennial shift in the workforce (21%), changing skill sets needed in finance (14%), and increased business expectations (10%), among others.