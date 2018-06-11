Stoneridge offers ELD trade-in program

Stoneridge announced that for a limited time new customers can trade-in their current electronic logging device (ELD) and save 50% on the Stoneridge EZ-ELD when they purchase a three-month software subscription.

According to the company, the offer will allow drivers and operators who are unhappy with their current ELD solution to switch. The company also noted that its EZ-ELD can be transferred between any driver or vehicle in a fleet with a 9-pin, 6-pin or OBDII On-Board Diagnostic port (including for small/light vehicles).

“We know many transport companies have purchased an ELD which they are just not happy with,” said Stuart Adams, Business Unit Manager Aftermarket NA. “We want to help these companies by offering a trade-in option to reduce the financial burden of moving to another solution.”

Stoneridge said it has a customer support team working 24/7 to ensure drivers and fleet managers have "around-the-clock product assistance, but most importantly giving fleets help with this new legislation, keeping them efficient and compliant while they’re on the road."