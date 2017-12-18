Spate of smartphone-based ELDs arrive for truckers

As the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate goes into effect, several new “smartphone-ready” ELD packages were unveiled for truckers – along with an ELD training program as well.

PeopleNet, a Trimble Company, recently rolled out an eDriver Logs ELD system for Android phones – a service that the company said it has “self-certified” to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ELD requirements.

“With more than two decades of experience providing electronic logging solutions to the industry, this debut is an extension of PeopleNet’s continued commitment to help our customers stay safe, efficient and compliant,” noted Bryan Coyne, senior vice president and general manager of truck products for PeopleNet.

He noted in a statement that eDriver Logs connects displays and data locally to ensure that drivers can always access their log information, regardless of network connectivity.

Through the eDriver Logs user interface, drivers can monitor their available hours and easily present their logs to roadside inspectors, the company noted. Likewise, safety managers can access the platform to review logs, suggest edits and get insights into hours of service (HOS) data across their fleet.

Using PeopleNet’s Android platform, eDriver Logs also be accessd via 4G LTE connectivity and thus gives drivers the flexibility to select an in-cab display from a broad range of Android devices, including several commercial and consumer grade tablet options.

PeopleNet’s eDriver Logs connect via an in-cab, WiFi-enabled onboard computer to help ensure reliable, consistent communication between the driver and back office, Coyne added.

HELP Inc. is also making its PrePass ELD application available for smartphones; the most recent being iOS devices through Apple’s App store.

The company said its ELD package costs $14.99 per month per license, but is reduced to $12.99 per month when bundled with other PrePass services.

HELP added that its PrePass ELD It operates as a bring-your-own device (BYOD) app in Android and iOS formats and after connecting the phone to a trucks onboard diagnostic (OBD) port, drivers can download the app to any tablet or smartphone to begin recording truck movement and driver hours.

PrePass ELD also offers Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR), central web-based reporting, and OBD wireless connection via Bluetooth, the company added.

Finally, Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), the providers of PRO-TREAD online training, is rolling out a new course designed to reinforce the “basics” of this technology for drivers and motor carriers.

“Understanding the basics of using ELDs is important for all drivers,” said Nathan Stahlman, COO at ITI, in a statement. “It helps ease the stress of using this new technology, saving a driver time and reducing frustration. Carriers can also use the course to be assured that their operations will be in compliance with the ELD mandate.”

The new course, Introduction to Electronic Logging Devices, provides drivers with information on:

Logging in an out of an ELD

Different duty statuses

ELD responsibilities

Reasons for keeping an electronic log

By using ITI’s Sentix platform for managing training, carriers can host ELD supplier training videos as PRO-TREAD courses, and can add quizzes and sections about standard company operating procedures it as well.

ITI said it also offers two HOS training programs, one on the overall rules themselves and a course focused on sleeper berth regulations. All courses are updated as new rules and regulations go into effect, the company added.