ELD-truck-2 Photo: Aaron Marsh/American Trucker
Technology

Shippers, 3PLs to get ELD advice from FourKites

The supply chain software provider says its new program will help shippers and 3PLs “recommend” ELDs to their trucking partners.

Don’t be surprised if one of your freight customers starts offering advice on what electronic logging device (ELD) solution your trucking company should adopt. That’s because FourKites is launching a new program to help shippers and third party logistics providers (3PLs) to do just that.

FourKites believes its initiative will encourage shippers and 3PLs to help their motor carrier partners select ELD providers that comply with industry standards and offer “open architecture platforms” that support direct data sharing.

Related: CarrierLists: ELD adoption hitting a ‘plateau’

By contrast, carriers that implement what the company called a “closed architecture” ELD solution may struggle to meet shipper and 3PL freight visibility requirements.  

"Our customers are constantly seeking to enhance the productivity of their partner carriers. A broad, open and flexible ELD partner network is crucial to making that happen," noted Craig Fiander, senior vice president-global business development for FourKites, in a statement.

"This program will help guide our customers to recommend the ELD and telematics providers that allow carriers to easily access and share location data,” he added. “Ultimately, this enhances their end customer satisfaction and appointment compliance."

Motor carriers deploying a FourKites-certified ELD can reduce dwell times and detention costs, while providing “dynamic” real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) information for all types of multimodal loads and equipment to their shipper customers, the company said.

At no cost, FourKites said it will certify ELD providers based on four categories:

  • Data quality – provides secure and continuously updated real-time flow of, at a minimum, location information
  • Data accessibility – enables customers to access high-quality data without paying add-on integration, support or other fees
  • Operational integrity – values integrity in practices around customer data
  • Customer value – prioritizes customer success and works collaboratively to help customers achieve maximum value
TAGS: News
