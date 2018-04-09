Schneider unveils new driver-focused mobile app

TL carrier Schneider is rolling out new mobile application for its truck drivers called “Compass,” designed to work on smart phones and table computers.

The device is touted as an “one-stop-shop” for the company’s driver corps as it includes:

Work Assignments: View and manage personalized data regarding important delivery assignment information, and find assigned or empty trailers in the area.

Pay and Settlement Statements: Work history, paychecks and settlement statements are visible for review with a few simple clicks.

Key Contacts: Quickly and easily contact driver business leaders and support teams to get the answers needed.

Rate My Location: Review customer locations and help make for smoother delivery experiences.

The mobile app also incorporates an industry news feed and other features tools such as Track My Relay, instructional videos, e-books, and copies of company policies and guidelines. The motor carrier also plans to keep the driver’s experience “top of mind” where this app is concerned, adding new features and tools based on their suggestions and feedback, noted Shaleen Devgun, Schneider’s executive vice president and chief information officer

“It is about providing easier access to the information they need to do their job safely and effectively,” Devgun noted in a statement. “The app gives drivers more and better tools, allowing them to maximize each minute on the job and enhance their everyday work experience.”

Schneider said its company drivers can access Compass on all company-issued devices and computers, as well as their personal devices. The app is available for download in the Google Play store for Android users and Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users.

Drivers can, for their own convenience, access Compass on their personal computer by visiting compass.schneider.com.