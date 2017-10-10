Safety firms to jointly offer ELD

Vehicle camera system developer 3rd Eye and Gorilla Safety are jointly offering an electronic logging device (ELD) solution that easily integrates into 3rd Eye's fleet management platform.

This “new relationship” will allow 3rd Eye to better serve its customers with the addition of this state-of-the-art, integrated ELD solution, the companies said.

Effective December 18, this year ELDs will become mandatory for motor carriers and commercial drivers by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) – devices that automatically record a driver's time behind the wheel and other hours-of-service (HOS) data by monitoring a commercial vehicle's engine to capture data on whether the engine is running, whether the vehicle is moving, miles driven, and duration of engine operation.

"Developing a certified ELD solution with Gorilla Safety Fleet Management was the right move for 3rd Eye – specifically as we're rolling out an enhanced suite of digital tools as a direct response to customer demand," said 3rd Eye President Darrick Reed in a statement.

"The beauty of 3rd Eye ELD is its simplicity," he added. "3rd Eye ELD uses a Smartphone to log miles, calculate hours driven and manage documents. It's a plug-and-play system that takes the stress out of FMCSA compliance."

The 3rd Eye ELD offering is part of the company’s “Enhance Vehicle Behavioral Analytics” package ­– a complete suite of information captured by 3rd Eye cameras, collision avoidance radar, body sensors and chassis data that is transmitted in real time via 3rd Eye's Hurricane Gateway to truck owners to help better manage and protect their assets.

All of that data is transmitted through the use of one connection, cutting down wire bundle clutter and simplifying installation, maintenance, and ultimately, the cost of data dissemination, the company said.