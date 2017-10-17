Nextraq ELD gets added to FMCSA list

Fleet management technology provider NexTraq said its electronic logging device (ELD) meets the self-certification criteria established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and is now listed on the FMCSA ELD website.

NexTraq said its ELD provides an integrated monitoring system that providers for easier hours of service (HOS) compliance and digitized driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs), while helping improve efficiency.

“At NexTraq, we believe in quality and ease-of-use. We have meticulously analyzed and designed our solution to meet FMCSA requirements, while keeping the consumer’s everyday usability in mind,” said Pankaj Sharma, vice president of marketing at NexTraq, in a statement.

“We decided to go with a hard-wired, rugged tablet solution, because of the possible connectivity, reliability and security issues associated with Bluetooth- and WiFi-based solutions,” he added. “By offering a robust, all-inclusive solution, we eliminate the hassle that the consumers face in purchasing devices, tablets and data plans.”

The features of NexTraq’s ELD include: