New “Cash4Truckers” mobile app revealed

This new smartphone application is reportedly designed with better document imaging software to help speed up freight payments.

A new smartphone application developed by Triumph Business Capital, which is a division of Triumph Bancorp, Inc., is being launched for iOS and Android devices; an app designed to help speed up freight payments for truckers.

The company said its new “Cash4Truckers” app uses adaptive technology to instantly recognize transportation load documents needed to process invoices. Drivers can load documents and images right from their phone or take a photo from the app, removing the need for third party apps and scanners or email attachments, noted Ray Workman, vice president of product development for Triumph Business Capital, in a statement.

“The Cash4Truckers app allows carriers to run their payment process straight through their phone,” he explained. “We recognize the amount of time carriers lose when submitting load documents for funding, many times having to resubmit paperwork because of poor image quality and recognition. Cash4Truckers aims to cut that time down and get carriers paid faster than ever.”

In addition to submitting load documents, the Cash4Truckers app allows carriers to request a fuel advance and run credit checks on brokers before accepting a load, Workman noted.

“We really wanted this to be an all-in-one tool that helps our clients make more informed decisions for their businesses,” he said.

This is the second payment processing service Triumph Business Capital has launched for truckers as earlier this year it debuted a new motor carrier payment processing app called TriumphPay.

