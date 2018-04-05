LoadPay platform integrated with McLeod

The freight payment platform LoadPay provided by Truckstop.com is now being directly integrated transportation management system (TMS) provider McLeod Software to further help motor carriers, freight brokers and third party logistics (3PLs) firms access a “turnkey method” to streamline their payments process.

The integration solves the payment portion of McLeod's goal to deliver an end-to-end solution, noted Paris Cole, CEO at Truckstop.com, by increasing back-office efficiencies and simplifying payment reconciliation. The integration also allows for increased visibility and control on the broker's side, plus quick payment options for the carrier, Cole noted. That results in improved carrier retention and capacity generation, while creating a new source of revenue for brokers and shippers, Cole added.

“For brokers and 3PLs, their TMS is the backbone of their entire business,” Cole pointed out in a statement. “Now, McLeod PowerBroker customers can manage their entire payments process from within one platform without having to involve an additional platform.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers with everything they need to keep their business running in an efficient and profitable manner,” added Robert Brothers, McLeod’s manager of product development. “LoadPay aligns with that goal with their ambition to wipe out payment inefficiencies in the transportation industry.”