Kenworth adds new videos to its app

Kenworth Truck Co. is updating its “Essentials App” for Apple and Android smart phones and mobile devices with a series of new videos aimed at helping drivers igain operational and safety benefits when piloting its T680 and T880 trucks.

Seven new T680 videos covering fuel economy and driver assistance technologies have been added to the “Essentials App,” the OEM said: Four focused on driving tips for better fuel economy, T680 fuel economy features, PACCAR Powertrain, and predictive cruise control/neutral coast operation. The three other “driver assistance” technology videos cover adaptive cruise control/collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and the side objection detection systems available on the T680.

Kenworth added that its “Driver Academy” now offers a total of 44 short instructional videos, with 27 for its T680 tractor and 17 for its T880 vocational truck. The videos provide an overview of truck features and key functions along with other helpful information for simple servicing while on the road, it said.

The company noted that its T680 and T880 “Driver Academy” video series are also available on its YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/user/KenworthTruckCo.

The OEM also emphasized that the app also features a dealer locator tool; it recognizes a driver’s current location and then maps them directly to the Kenworth dealership they select. A call to the dealership can also be made with the “one-touch” dialing feature simply by tapping the phone number provided by the app, Kenworth added.

The "Essentials App" can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching on “Kenworth," the company noted.