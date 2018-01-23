Kenwood rounds out dash camera product family

The third and final addition to the dash camera product line offered by Kenwood – the DRV-320 – is designed to provide streamlined, standalone, high-definition front-view recording and playback for truck drivers, along with several other crash-detection features.

The DRV-320 features a front-facing camera on one side and a two-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) screen on the other, facing the driver. Kenwood noted. The 3.0-megapixel camera is capable of recording 1920 x 1080 pixels, resulting in an image that is large enough to pick out details during video review, the company said.

Available High Dynamic Range (HDR) control provides improved color and depth for even more image clarity, Kenwood added.

Three automatic recording modes enable the DRV-320 to protect drivers from liability. While the ignition is on, the camera continuously records into a digital folder on the included SD card. During this time, a built-in gyro sensor detects if the vehicle is in an accident, and the camera automatically segments and stores a recording of the incident, the company explained.

In addition, if the vehicle ignition is off, the camera will begin recording if there is impact to the vehicle while parked. The driver can also manually begin recording a segment of up to one minute to be stored in a separate folder. Each recording is time- and location-stamped thanks to a built-in global positioning receiver, noted Tony Mercado, marketing manager for Kenwood.

“The dash camera market, in many respects, has quickly become commoditized,” he explained in a statement. “However, consumers are now starting to see the differences in features and image quality, and are looking for models that will really help them if there is an accident or other event that requires high-quality footage. The DRV-320 is our answer to delivering a premium picture surrounded by intuitive functionality, even at a $200 price point.”