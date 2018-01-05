FleetUp, Navistar partner to provide onboard ELD

Fleet application provider FleetUp is forging a partnership with truck and engine maker Navistar that will provide an electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management service (FMS) package integrated into the OEM’s OnCommand telematics system.

“We’re proud to announce our partnership with FleetUp to provide an easy-to-use fleet management solution, in addition to helping our customers comply with the ELD mandate,” noted Andrew Dondlinger, vice president of connected services at Navistar, in a statement.

He added that OnCommand is compatible with all makes of commercial trucks and engines as it uses a existing hardware to connect trucks of any model or engine brand to a single proprietary portal that provides vehicle health reports every 30 minutes comprised of over 130 different diagnostic data points.

“By integrating our fleet management and ELD technology with OnCommand, fleet managers can now practice proactive maintenance with real-time troubleshooting faster and easier than ever,” said Ezra Kwak, chief technology officer at FleetUp, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue advancing the fleet management and connected vehicle diagnostics industry with our new synergy with Navistar.”