Diesel Laptops offers free diagnostic app

Diesel Laptops is launching what it calls the first free, industry-wide mobile application for diesel engine diagnostic trouble codes; allowing truckers to search by manufacturer, model, and code number.

“Each diagnostic code will give you as much information as possible on the components related to that diagnostic code, along with a list of probable causes so that you can isolate and repair your vehicle,” noted Tyler Robertson, owner and CEO of Diesel Laptops, in a statement. “Previously customers had to rely on Internet searches or expensive websites and repair manuals to obtain troubleshooting information for diagnostic trouble codes. We are excited to put this information into the customer’s hands through today’s modern world of mobile applications.”

He added that the app – available for Apple and Android devices – is an extension of the company’s website, TruckFaultCodes.com, which was created in 2017 and provides what Robertson claimed is one of the largest diagnostic code databases in the trucking market.

He also noted that there are over 40,000 known diagnostic codes for commercial trucks and this is growing every year. For commercial truck diesel engines, every single major manufacturer is covered by Diesel Laptop’s new app: Caterpillar, Cummins, Detroit, Mack, Volvo, International, HINO, Isuzu, MBE, PACCAR, Ford, Sprinter, GM, among others.

All electronic transmissions are also included, Robertson pointed out, including; Allison, Detroit, Eaton, Volvo IShift, and Mack mDrive.

“We’ve also included repair information for all known cab controllers such as Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Mack, and Volvo, plus ABS [anti-lock braking] systems from suppliers such as Wabco and Bendix, plus other sub systems as well,” he added.

Robertson said Diesel Laptops made the decision to make this application completely free, with no credit card or bank information required to create an account. “Setup and installation is quick and easy, and it is easily searchable in the Google Play or Apple iTunes store for ‘Truck Fault Codes,’” he said. “Detailed installation and usage instructions can be found on our blog.”