BlackBerry Radar broadens availability

BlackBerry Limited, through a new partnership with Pana-Pacific, is now making its BlackBerry Radar asset tracking solution available to more than 2,800 heavy-duty truck dealerships across North America.

As part of the agreement, Pana-Pacific’s customers have access to BlackBerry’s Radar-M, which is designed for trailers and containers, as well as Radar-L, which is designed for flatbeds, chassis, containers, heavy machinery, and other valuable transportation or non-powered equipment assets.

Philip Poulidis, BlackBerry’s senior vice president and general manager of its Radar product line, said the Radar system can provide near real-time information such as vehicle location, route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and cargo load state on a single intuitive on-line dashboard.

The system also uses that information to build “360-degree visualization” of a customer’s assets to ensure safety, security, and regulatory compliance, with all data stored securely on a cloud platform that maintains the privacy of user information at all times.