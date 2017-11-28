BigRoad launches all-in-one freight platform

BigRoad, a division of Fleet Complete, is launching a new all-in-one freight management platform for fleets and owner-operators called BigRoad Freight, a load matching service combined with an electronic logging device (ELD) via a single mobile phone application.

The company said the system is designed to allow for booking loads in real-time while providing hours-of-service (HOS) visibility and compliance.

Tony Lourakis, CEO of BigRoad, said the app allows drivers to view load details, including the payout, and then choose to accept or reject loads from within the app. This eliminates phone calls, emails, and dealing with brokers directly, he said.

“We wanted to find a way to help put more money in their pockets while enabling them to achieve HOS and ELD compliance,” Lourakis said. “Making money shouldn’t be complicated; drivers have enough to worry about. We’ve simplified how drivers book loads and get paid, sparing them from having to call brokers, play phone tag, and haggle over the price.”

He added that BigRoad Freight works within the BigRoad Mobile App, available for Apple and Android devices, and can be paired with BigRoad’s DashLink to achieve ELD mandate compliance.