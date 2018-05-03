Stay Metrics offers free training for Roadcheck 2018

Stay Metrics has teamed up with a learning science company to offer free training for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual International Roadcheck.

Stay Metrics, in partnership with Luma, is offering a new online learning module and assessment called eNugget, which prepares drivers, fleet managers and others in the transportation industry for the upcoming CVSA International Roadcheck 2018, June 5-7, across North America.

The complimentary eNugget will be available for all of May and June. The module is optimized for viewing on any desktop or mobile device and no login or registration is required, Stay Metrics said.

“Offering this complimentary training for Roadcheck 2018 is part of our mission and ongoing commitment to improve the work experience for drivers at their carriers and in the industry,” said Tim Hindes, CEO of Stay Metrics. “We encourage everyone to use and share this resource to better understand and retain essential information to be prepared.”

From June 5-7, federal and state-certified CVSA enforcement officers will ramp up the number of full Level 1 inspections of trucks and buses. The focus of this year’s Roadcheck is hours-of-service regulations. Last year, of the 15,000 out-of-service (OOS) orders given during the 72-hour event, 32 percent were due to hours-of-service violations.

Stay Metrics and Luma offered eNuggets for CVSA Roadchecks in 2016 and in 2017 that focused on tire safety and cargo securement, respectively. The e-Nuggets were accessed by 6,892 people and more than 3,080 completed the assessments.