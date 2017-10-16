Operation Safe Driver is underway

The annual week-long Operation Safe Driver enforcement campaign spearheaded by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) kicked off on Sunday, with roadside inspectors engaging in “heightened traffic safety enforcement and education” across the U.S. aimed at combating dangerous driving behaviors.

CVSA said enforcement personnel will identify and issue warnings and/or citations to operators of commercial and passenger vehicles alike that exhibit “unsafe driving behaviors,” because such “unsafe behaviors” continues to be the leading cause of vehicle crashes.

According to the Large Truck Crash Causation Study compiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), “driver behavior” as the critical reason for more than 88% of large truck crashes and 93% of passenger vehicle crashes.

That is but one reason CVSA said it started the Operation Safe Driver program 10 years ago.

Examples of unsafe driver behaviors include: speeding, failure to use a seatbelt while operating a commercial vehicle or in a passenger vehicle, distracted driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, and improper lane changes.

CVSA again stressed that this week-long enforcement initiative focuses not only on commercial vehicle operators but also on passenger vehicle drivers who are operating unsafely around large trucks and buses, such as traveling too closely, aggressive driving, cutting off heavy trucks, etc. The group added that it will compile “jurisdictional data” on the warnings and citations issued throughout the week to further understand prevalent unsafe behaviors.