A 1946 Brockway 260XW heavyduty truck is up on a lift that is being inspected by men during an inspector certification class at the new Automotive Lift Institute39s LiftLab in Cortland NY Photo Josh FisherFleet Owner Photo: Josh Fisher / Fleet Owner
A classic 1946 Brockway 260XW heavy-duty truck is up on a lift that is being inspected by men during an inspector certification class at the Automotive Lift Institute's LiftLab in Cortland, NY.
Safety

Forged lift inspection labels found in greater New York City area

This discovery was made after following up on reports of counterfeit inspection labels on different vehicles with a forged ALI Certified Lift Inspector mark.

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) issued a warning after finding counterfeit lift inspection labels in New York City and Long Island.

The ANSI-accredited product certification body has found forged labels that date back as far as 2016.

This discovery was made after following up on reports of counterfeit inspection labels on different vehicles with the ALI Certified Lift Inspector mark. While they appear to be ALI, they have no affiliation whatsoever and mislead people into believing the vehicle has passed safety inspections.

Intentionally using these labels to forge authentication in attempts to deceive Department of Transportation inspectors, shop owners, technicians, Occupational Health and Safety officials and others is unlawful. Any lifts with the incorrect label should have it immediately removed and must be re-inspected by a legitimate inspector as soon as possible.

As of May 29, no damage or injury has been reported as a result of fraudulent ALI labels, although these counterfeits have been found in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Gemco Garage Equipment Corporation, said to be located at 15375 Rockaway Boulevard in Jamaica, New York, is not qualified to use ALI’s mark, so all patrons are advised to be cautious of legitimacy. ALI stated it plans to prosecute this method and urges anyone with lifts displaying the ALI label to contact them for a qualified inspection.

