Tips to improve your HOS compliance

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compiles data in seven BASICs (Behavior Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories) to calculate a fleet’s overall CSA (Compliance, Safety and Accountability) score. The seven BASICs are:

Unsafe Diving

Hours of Service Compliance

Driver Fitness

Controlled Substances & Alcohol

Vehicle Maintenance

Hazardous Materials Compliance

Crash Indicator

It pays to do well on your BASICs because you will likely qualify for electronic bypass systems, like PrePass, and save time and money by not having to stop at weigh stations. More important, you will be measurably safer – and safety is everyone’s goal.

Let’s look at the second BASIC, Hours of Service Compliance, and specifically Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs). Citations may be issued for failure to use ELDs, or failure to use them properly, and FMCSA is counting those violations against a motor carrier’s CSA score. Here’s practical advice on working with ELDs to improve your Hours of Service Compliance BASIC:

Be properly equipped. FMCSA reports that only 1% of trucks currently checked do not have an ELD. But if you are among the 1%, or if you are new to trucking, visit the FMCSA website at for a list of registered ELD vendors.

Be fully equipped. The ELD mandate also requires that trucks carry an “ELD information packet” containing:

A user’s manual detailing how to operate the ELD; An instruction sheet describing the data transfer mechanisms supported by the ELD being used, and step-by-step instructions to transfer the driver’s hours-of-service records to a safety official; An instruction sheet with ELD malfunction reporting requirements and recordkeeping procedures; and A supply of blank driver’s records of duty status (RODS) graph-grids to record the driver’s duty status and related information for a minimum of 8 days.

Items 1, 2 and 3 can be in electronic form.