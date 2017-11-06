Ryder releases ELD platform for rental customers

Ryder System announced it has unveiled its Ryder Electronic Logging Device (ELD) platform for commercial rental customers in North America to record their hours of service (HOS) electronically to comply with the Dec. 18 mandate.

The Ryder ELD platform allows customers to either use Ryder's solution, their own portable ELD equipment, or a cellular data connected Android- or iOS-based smartphone or tablet device. According to Ryder, benefits of the platform include:

Allowing customers to either use Ryder’s solution or their own portable ELD equipment

Enabling use of a cellular data connected Android- or iOS-based smartphone or tablet

Providing access to a fleet management portal for driver and support personnel profile creation

Tracking the vehicle’s location, routing activity, and idle time

Creating “geofences” and alerts for fleet activity notifications

“When you partner with Ryder to meet your unique commercial rental needs, whether it’s for short-term or long-term rentals, our focus is the same as yours – compliance through simplicity, flexibility, control, and the best customer experience in the industry,” said Rich Mohr, rental operations vice president and global product manager, Ryder. “Whether your business needs to rent a truck for five days or five months, Ryder’s new ELD platform offers your drivers a simple one-stop shop for compliance with the ELD Mandate.”

The technology behind this platform was developed in partnership with Geotab, a provider of telematics and fleet compliance management tools for monitoring and recording HOS. In order to capture records of duty status (RODS) via the Ryder ELD platform, drivers will need to download and log into the Geotab Drive app on a cellular data-connected mobile device. Additionally, all current Ryder rental customers are pre-registered in the company’s system; therefore, minimal time is required for set up on the Ryder ELD platform.

Ryder said it will notify its customers once the enrollment period has begun as well as provide details around logging into the new ELD platform during the fourth quarter of 2017.

In addition to the Ryder ELD platform, Ryder in conjunction with the Truck Rental and Leasing Association (TRALA) noted it has and will continue to work with the government in order to mitigate challenges presented by the ELD mandate.