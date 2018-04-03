Request for injunction filed in Pennsylvania toll case

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) and the National Motorists Association (NMA), along with several individual plaintiffs, filed for a preliminary injunction in Pennsylvania federal court this week as part of what they describe as their “ongoing attack” on allegedly “excessive and unconstitutional tolls” imposed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

Both OOIDA and NMA assert that tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike represent more than 200% of the real cost of operating the turnpike and estimate that in each of the last two years, close to $600 million in excess toll receipts have been used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to support projects that have no functional relationship to the turnpike.

Related: OOIDA sues over Pennsylvania turnpike tolls

The injunction seeks to prohibit the PTC from turning over those “excessive” toll receipts to PennDOT pending a final ruling on the case. The motion also asks that the secretary of PennDOT be prevented from spending moneys already transferred to it by PTC.

The plaintiffs, including OOIDA and NMA, are represented by the Washington D.C.-based Cullen Law Firm.