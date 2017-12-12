HELP Inc. poll finds slow-going for ELD adoption

Some 49% of respondents to an online poll conducted by HELP Inc. earlier this month said they had yet to select an electronic logging device (ELD) ahead of the December 18 deadline.

HELP, the provider of PrePass weigh station bypass and technology services, added that its poll of 1,620 “trucking professionals” – which included fleet managers, company drivers, and owner-operators – also found that only 33% of all respondents said they have selected and installed an ELD while 18% said they have made a selection but have yet to install them.

The poll also revealed over half of the respondents identifying their position as fleet managers report having ELD devices installed and operational, compared to just under 28% of drivers and owner-operators saying the same thing.

Of those who have not installed an ELD, HELP said 68% do not plan to do so prior to the December 18 deadline. Another 26% of those respondents added that “they are not convinced” the ELD mandate will actually take effect, while 31% said they are not planning to install ELDs at all.

“It is surprising to see that such a large share of both owner-operators and drivers as well as fleet professionals see no need or rush to comply with the upcoming ELD mandate,” noted Karen Rasmussen, HELP’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“Whether they are in favor of ELD or not, there is every indication that the FMCSA [Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration] intends to follow through with its plans to require the devices without delay,” she added.

A perception that ELDs are expensive is one reason many drivers, owners-operators, and fleet managers are not planning to install the devices. According to the poll, 24% of respondents said they had not selected an ELD due to what they believe are high costs, Rasmussen pointed out.

“I believe there is a misconception among some fleets, owner-operators and drivers that ELDs are expensive and difficult to install, but that’s not the case,” she said.