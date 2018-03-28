The final ELD compliance scramble begins

Two industry surveys indicate that, with roughly a week to go before the April 1 full enforcement date for the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, compliance with the rule among truckers large and small is hovering roughly between 88% and 91% – with small fleets and owner-operators the main holdouts.

Per a weekly survey conducted by CarrierLists, ELD compliance rates dropped one point to 91%, while the firm’s “three-week moving average” ticked up one point to 88%.

“This compliance level has been relatively stable for the past few weeks,” noted Kevin Hill, president and founder of CarrierLists, in a statement. “If we look at the moving average over the past six weeks we remain virtually unchanged at 89%.”

He added that, based on his company’s most recent polling results in combination with other ELD compliance surveys, “it looks like roughly 10% of smaller fleets are still not compliant” with the ELD rule.

​That being said, a recent poll conducted by DAT Solutions discerned that the “vast majority” of owner-operators are ready for the ELD mandate – though many are “unhappy” with the electronic logs, which they blame for a loss of productivity, a decline in income, plus greater difficulty in locating parking for their trucks.

Furthermore, based on the responses to its survey, DAT said driver detention “remains a problem” and “shippers don't seem to be taking drivers' hours of service [HOS] into account when loading and unloading.”

DAT added that out of its survey of 645 carriers (completed in mid-March) owner-operators made up 93% of the survey respondents, who either currently operate with an ELD (81%) or have an exemption from the mandate (10%) for a compliance rate of 91%. An additional 2% plan to install ELDs before the start of the mandate's penalty phase on April 1.

Further information DAT gleaned from its poll includes: