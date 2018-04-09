Menu
NHTSAlogo
Regulations

Deputy administrator nominated to take over NHTSA

Heidi King has served as agency’s interim leader for the last seven months.

The Trump administration has formally named Heidi King as its nominee for administrator of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). Currently the agency’s deputy administrator, King has served as NHTSA’s interim chief since September of last year.

Prior to coming to NHTSA, King worked in the private sector as global director of environmental health and safety risk at GE Capital. She also served as chief economist for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce from 2011 to 2013 and as a regulatory policy analyst in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama presidential administrations.

Related: NHTSA study backs collision avoidance technology

The National Safety Council (NSC) is one of several groups supportive of King’s nomination.

“King’s leadership experience and commitment to safety are much needed at a time when motor vehicle crashes are killing more than 100 people per day in the U.S.,” the group said in a statement. “[She] understands the importance of proven prevention strategies combined with forward-thinking innovation as we take aim at this everyday killer. We look forward to working closely with her to eliminate preventable deaths and make our roads safer.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Overall 37461 lives were lost on US roads in 2016 an increase of 56 from calendar year 2015 according to the agency File photo
NHTSA: Large truck crash fatalities increased in 2016
Oct 09, 2017
Txsign
Texas focusing on anti-distracted driving campaign
Apr 06, 2018
ELD in cab
Survey: ELD compliance hits 97% as full enforcement begins
Apr 04, 2018
gavel.jpg
Request for injunction filed in Pennsylvania toll case
Apr 03, 2018