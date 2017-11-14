Petro-Canada shows off extended capability of next-gen Duron oils

Petro-Canada Lubricants and long-standing partner, Jepson Petroleum Alberta Ltd., recently announced the results of their joint field trial, testing the performance of Duron next-generation heavy-duty engine oils across four different engine types and ages.

The trial, which was conducted in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, tested Duron HP 15W-40 to reveal the extended drain performance of the oil in extreme temperatures.

The results of the trial showed that Duron HP 15W-40, a conventional mineral oil-based diesel engine oil, performed like a synthetic and resulted in extended drain intervals of up to 50% from 500 hours to 750 hours, with one unit lasting up to 1,100 hours.

Oil analysis during the trial also showed:

Significant improvement in wear protection, shear stability and BN (Base Number) retention

Stay in grade viscosity performance with the prolonged operating hours

Excellent all-weather performance over the wide temperature range experienced in Calgary

"Our four engine trial of the new Duron HP 15W-40 (API CK-4) saw extended drain intervals of up to 50%. This translates into hundreds of extra hours of engine usage and thousands of dollars saved," said Dave Jepson, owner of Jepson Petroleum Alberta Ltd. “The results were exceptional and beyond what we anticipated. We now have first-hand evidence to show customers and demonstrate the real-time performance of Duron HP 15W-40. This process has really cemented our trust in Petro-Canada Lubricants and given us total faith and confidence in the Duron next generation product line.”

Barnaby Ngai, category portfolio manager for Petro-Canada Lubricants added: “Petro-Canada Lubricants and Jepson Petroleum Alberta Ltd. have enjoyed a long and successful partnership over the years. We were excited to work with them on this robust field trial that highlighted the benefits of Duron HP 15W-40. We are committed to working with all our customers in the toughest of environments to improve their operations, both in terms of performance and cost-savings, and to prove the durability of Duron next generation.”

The detailed testing plan and subsequent extensive field performance trial saw Duron HP 15W-40 engine oil tested on engines from top OEMs such as Cummins and Detroit Diesel.

Oil drain intervals were extended systematically until minor loss of performance was observed by oil analysis. The Petro-Canada Lubricants’ sales and technical teams were on-hand to ensure that testing went smoothly and the day-to-day operations at Jepson Petroleum Alberta Ltd. were not interrupted.

You can see more on this trial and the entire line of Duron oils at a special website Petro-Canada has set up.