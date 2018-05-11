It's Infrastructure Week and TMAF says it's #TimeToBuild

Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF), the industry-wide education and image movement, is once again an official affiliate of Infrastructure Week, which will take place May 14-19.

Infrastructure Week is a series of events, education, and advocacy efforts aimed at highlighting infrastructure as a key policy issue nationwide. This year’s message is: “The future won't wait. Neither can we. It’s #TimeToBuild.”

Graphic: Infrastructure Week

“Strong infrastructure is critical to the success of the trucking industry and economic security of all of America,” said Kevin Burch, co-chairman of TMAF and president of Jet Express Inc. “TMAF is proud to unite with a diverse coalition of transportation and infrastructure groups to bring awareness to the role that infrastructure plays in our daily lives, especially as the President and Congress work towards passing an infrastructure bill. Closing the nation’s infrastructure investment gap must be a top priority.”

To contribute to the week’s activities, TMAF published a blog on the Infrastructure Week website, which can be found here.

TMAF will be promoting messages on the need for stronger infrastructure on its social media properties, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Medium. TMAF is also running 30-second radio advertisements on WTOP News in Washington, Red Eye Radio and Nemo Radio. The radio spots can be found here.