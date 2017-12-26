Countdown: Top 10 galleries of 2017

What’s not to like about pictures of the best and brightest trucks? This year, American Trucker editors attended numerous truck shows and events and took tons of pictures that ended up comprising our top 10 galleries for 2017. But not all the most popular galleries this year featured the newest and brightest trucks. Many highlighted older, antique models that were restored and revamped by their owners.

Here’s this year’s countdown. Follow the links to see the original galleries.

No. 10: CAT Scale Super Trucks: Collect 'em all

To help CAT Scale celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first scale, we take a look at what’s become a trucking industry tradition: The CAT Scale Super Trucks collector cards. Now on its 16th series with the 17th in the works, the collector cards got their start in the early 1990s.

Read more: CAT Scale Super Trucks: Collect 'em all

No. 9: Roadcheck 2017: Don’t be that guy

In Arkansas, when CVSA’s International Roadcheck began this year, all eastbound commercial vehicles were required to exit I-30 and pass through the inspection station where Arkansas Highway Police randomly selected vehicles for a North American Standard Level I Inspection. This 37-step procedure included an examination of driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

Read more: Roadcheck 2017: Don’t be that guy

No. 8: Bringing a Bicentennial Pete Back to Life

Three years ago at an auction in Nebraska, Bob Mertens bought a 1976 Peterbilt Model 358 long-nose tractor – a unit in good shape mechanically for the most part but one definitely in need of a rebuild. Though the interior still needs some finishing work, the exterior is pretty much done.

Read more: Bringing a Bicentennial Pete Back to Life

No. 7: Twins restore a classic cabover

Identical twins Pete and Carl Caporal fell in love with cabover tractors as kids. When they grew up and became truck drivers themselves, they decided to find an old one and restore it back to a near showroom-new like condition. And they did that and then some for a 1979 White Western Star cabover; a project that took them three years to complete.

Read more: Twins restore a classic cabover

No. 6: Roadcheck 2017: Tips and tricks from an inspector, trucker

Time to prepare: The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 30th annual International Roadcheck, billed as the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, took place June 6-8. The special emphasis this year was cargo securement. To avoid surprises, we’ve provided some insider tips from a long-time inspector—and some driver thoughts about those tips.

Read more: Roadcheck 2017: Tips and tricks from an inspector, trucker

No. 5: Smokey and the Bandit, reimagined

A modern remake of Smokey and the Bandit? Not quite, movie fans (or car fans or truckers)—but maybe the next best thing. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary film, the folks at Carspring, a U.K.-based online used car dealership, have imagined what some modern vehicles might look like if they were Eastbound and Down.

Read more: Smokey and the Bandit, reimagined

No. 4: Winners Circle: 2017 PKY Truck Beauty Championship

The aptly named “Cream of the Crop” and “Showtime” took home top honors as Best of Show in the Working Bobtail and Working Combo classes, respectively, in the 2017 Paul K. Young Truck Championship at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Read more: Winners Circle: 2017 PKY Truck Beauty Championship

No. 3: SuperRigs: 'Titanic' trucks take Tulsa

The rain—some severe weather actually—didn’t take the shine off the 35th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held at the Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa. Nor did it change the forecast for some of the brightest stars in the show truck sky.

Read more: SuperRigs: 'Titanic' trucks take Tulsa

No. 2: MATS 2017: Antique, classic trucks on display

The Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville this year featured more than the latest and greatest tractors and trailers. You'd certainly have missed out if you didn't spend some time seeing the many classic and antique trucks owners brought out for the occasion.

Come with us for a look around (and sometimes in) these trucks from another time.

Read more: MATS 2017: Antique, classic trucks on display

No. 1: Best of the rest: 2017 PKY truck beauties

Some gotta win, some gotta just go home with their really great trucks. We've got no beef with the winners, but—come on, man!—there were plenty of deserving rigs entered in the 2017 Paul K. Young Truck Beauty Championship at the Mid-America Trucking Show. And here they are, making the trucking industry look good. Really good. Just wait 'til next year...

Read more: Best of the rest: 2017 PKY truck beauties