Menu
Galleries

Transporting the 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

XmasOpen
Start Slideshow
A specially-decorated Kenworth T680 Advantage tractor is hauling the 2017 Capitol Christmas tree on a 3,000-mile journey from Montana to Washington D.C.

A 79-ft. Englemann Spruce harvested from northwestern Montana in the Kootenai National Forest will serve as the 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – and it began its 3,000-plus mile journey east last week pulled by a specially-decorated Kenworth T680 Advantage tractor.

Larry Spiekermeier, a driver with Montana-based Whitewood Transport, is in charge of hauling the tree east on a tour that will stop at 15 “community events” across Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, and Kentucky before arriving  in Washington D.C.

The 76 year-old Spruce, which weighs about 15,000 lbs., is fitted with a special 80-gallon water bladder to keep it hydrated during its journey and is also carefully wrapped and boxed on a special flatbed trailer to protect it from the elements.

The tree is destined to end its cross-country trip Nov. 26 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 27. U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, and a Montanan, for the Christmas holiday at a special ceremony in early December.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Photo US Air Force Senior Airman JT Armstrong
Missile transport is no easy task
Oct 19, 2017
Photo Sean KilcarrAmerican Trucker
Cummins at NACV
Oct 06, 2017
Mack Trucks at NACV
Mack Trucks at NACV
Oct 05, 2017
VTNA at NACV
VTNA at NACV
Oct 02, 2017