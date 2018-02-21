Menu
fj-fuel.jpg
Fuel

U.S. fuel prices drop again week-over-week

National average prices for diesel and gasoline decline yet again, though diesel remains over the $3 per gallon mark.

According to data tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), prices for diesel and gasoline in the U.S. retreated yet again this week, with prices falling in every region of the country.

The national average price for diesel in the U.S. dropped 3.6 cents this week to $3.027 per gallon, though that price is 45.5 cents per gallon compared to the same week in 2017, EIA noted.

Related: Is a fuel cell electric hybrid truck in your future?

Diesel prices dropped across the country this week and are now below the $3 per gallon mark in four regions, albeit barely in some cases:

  • The Lower Atlantic: down 2.7 cents to $2.939 per gallon
  • The Rocky Mountains: down 1.9 cents to $2.953 per gallon
  • The Gulf Coast: down 3.3 cents to $2.818 per gallon
  • The Midwest: down 5 cents to $2.970 per gallon

The national average price for gasoline dipped 5 cents this week to $2.557 per gallon, the agency said, though that is 25.5 cents per gallon higher compared to the same week in 2017.

Like diesel, prices for gasoline fell across the country this week, EIA noted, with the largest drops occurring in three regions:

  • The Midwest: down 7.3 cents to $2.390 per gallon
  • The Lower Atlantic: down 6.2 cents to $2.446 per gallon
  • The Gulf Coast: down 5.5 cents to $2.276 per gallon
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
highway construction
ATRI: Fuel tax best method for highway funding
Nov 09, 2017
fj-fuel.jpg
U.S. fuel prices take a welcome dip
Feb 13, 2018
Fuel2
U.S. fuel prices remain on the rise
Feb 06, 2018
FuelPumps
U.S. fuel prices keep right on climbing
Jan 30, 2018