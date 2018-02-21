U.S. fuel prices drop again week-over-week

According to data tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), prices for diesel and gasoline in the U.S. retreated yet again this week, with prices falling in every region of the country.

The national average price for diesel in the U.S. dropped 3.6 cents this week to $3.027 per gallon, though that price is 45.5 cents per gallon compared to the same week in 2017, EIA noted.

Related: Is a fuel cell electric hybrid truck in your future?

Diesel prices dropped across the country this week and are now below the $3 per gallon mark in four regions, albeit barely in some cases:

The Lower Atlantic: down 2.7 cents to $2.939 per gallon

The Rocky Mountains: down 1.9 cents to $2.953 per gallon

The Gulf Coast: down 3.3 cents to $2.818 per gallon

The Midwest: down 5 cents to $2.970 per gallon

The national average price for gasoline dipped 5 cents this week to $2.557 per gallon, the agency said, though that is 25.5 cents per gallon higher compared to the same week in 2017.

Like diesel, prices for gasoline fell across the country this week, EIA noted, with the largest drops occurring in three regions: