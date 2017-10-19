Menu
QuikQ said it has supported Love’s private label payment platform – Love’s Express – for more than five years. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Fuel

QuikQ rolls out new fuel payment programs

New fuel card and merchant’s agreements with three truck stop chains add to its offerings.

QuikQ LLC is adding to its full-service fuel payment offerings, adding a fuel card and merchant agreements with truck stop chains Love’s Travel Stops, TravelCenters of America, and Pilot Flying J.

Those new merchant agreements, combined similar deals previously hammered out with independent truck stops, give QuikQ a nationwide footprint for its fuel card program, the company said.

QuikQ said its fuel payment solutions offerings now include: a fuel card; SmartQ, a radio frequency identification (RFID) based card-free system; Start Code, a card-free payment solution that processes transactions initiated with unique identifier codes; and a mobile app.

The company added that it also provides Q-Checks, cash advances, payroll cards and more, explained Dean Troester, QuikQ’s CEO.

“We now have a portfolio of solutions that we believe is a more affordable and convenient approach to payment transactions than is available today, so much so that we expect to be the low-cost provider to merchants and fleets,” he said in a statement.

QuikQ added that it’s supported Love’s private label payment platform – Love’s Express – for more than five years.

