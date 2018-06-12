Pump prices continue to retreat

Retail diesel and gasoline prices fell across every major region in the nation during the first full week of June, according to data tracked by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The pump prices continued this week to retreat from 2018 price peaks in May.

The average price of diesel in the U.S. fell 1.9 cents to $3.266 on Monday, June 11, according to EIA, while gasoline fell 2.9 cents to $2.911, according to national averages.

After three straight weeks of on-highway diesel prices increasing in May, June has seen two straight weeks of decreases to the national average price per gallon. The $3.266 price per gallon for diesel is still 74.2 cents higher per gallon than the national average this week in 2017.

The largest decrease in diesel prices by region was in the Midwest, where retail prices dropped 2.5 cents to $3.199; the Central Atlantic also saw a decrease of more than 2 cents. The smallest decrease was in New England, which fell 1 cent to $3.292 per gallon.

The Gulf Coast ($3.037) is still home to the least expensive retail diesel and California ($3.990) is still home to the most expensive diesel in the nation – but the Golden State's average price dropped just below $4 per gallon after cracking that barrier for the first time this year last week.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.264 (down 1.8¢) New England: $3.292 (down 1¢) Central Atlantic: $3.420 (down 2.2¢) Lower Atlantic: $3.148 (down 1.8¢)

Retail gasoline prices, which spent much of May flirting with $3 per gallon prices across the U.S., recorded a second straight week of decreases. The national average fell 2.9 cents to $2.911, which is 5.1 cents off from the 2018 high of $2.962 on May 28. This week's national gasoline average is 54.5 cents less per gallon than it was this week in 2017.

California is still home to the most expensive gasoline in the country at $3.618. The West Coast is the only U.S. region where gasoline continues, on average, to be more than $3 per gallon. The least expensive gasoline in the nation is in the Gulf Coast, where the average is $2.696 per gallon, based on data tracked by EIA.

The Lower Atlantic region saw a 4.9-cent decrease in regular gasoline prices this week, which was the largest decrease by region; New England (4.7 cents) also saw a nearly 5-cent decrease compared to last week. The smallest decrease came in the Rocky Mountains (0.5 cents).

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week (green signifies a week-over-week decrease; red signifies a week-over-week increase):