Amp Americas opens 20th CNG fueling station

A new public-access Amp CNG fueling station opened in Buda, Texas, Amp Americas announced. US Foods will serve as the station’s anchor fleet.

The new station, just south of Austin, is supplied by Texas-produced natural gas. It is Buda’s first CNG fueling station and the company’s eighth station in the state. In celebration, the company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and conducted a ceremonial first fueling on Monday, April 23. Texas State Rep. Jason Isaac (R-Dripping Springs) and Amp CNG and US Foods executives gave remarks and took part in the ceremony.

Located at 1529 Turnersville Road, next to the US Foods distribution center in Buda, off I-35 exit 221, the Amp CNG ultra fast-fill CNG station is now open to the public and takes all major credit and fleet cards. The station is already fueling US Foods’ Buda-based fleet of 50 CNG trucks.

“We are excited to introduce a much cleaner, more cost-effective, domestic fuel to Buda and to be partnering with US Foods to improve air quality,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO at Amp Americas. “The opening of our twentieth CNG station reaffirms our deep commitment to a low-carbon future.”

The new station marks Amp CNG’s eighth in Texas, bringing its total station network to 20. The company’s other stations in Texas are located in Amarillo, Harrold, Waco, Brock, Rosenberg, Sweetwater and Kerrville.

Amp Americas continues to expand its national footprint and to invest heavily in dairy RNG projects across the country to bring more ultra-low CI gas to market, the company said. Earlier this year, Renewable Dairy Fuels, a business unit of Amp Americas, began construction on the country’s largest on-farm anaerobic digester-to-vehicle fuel operation. Located in Fair Oaks, Indiana, the dairy project will be the company’s second biogas facility producing renewable natural gas from dairy waste for transportation fuel. The company aims to deliver Amp Renew, its 100 percent RNG, to all 20 of its fueling stations as it brings on future projects.