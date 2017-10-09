VTNA upgrades VHD vocational truck

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is adding new interiors to its VHD series vocational models, with the Volvo VHD 300 daycab and VHD 400 regional sleeper interiors now featuring LED [light emitting diode] lighting, a range of new “connectivity points” for recharging phones and table computers, plus new seating choices for more “optimized ergonomics” and driver convenience.

“The new interiors for the VHD series make hard work even easier,” said Wade Long, VTNA’s director of product marketing, in a statement. “Design of the VHD’s new interiors was guided by feedback from nearly 2,000 professional drivers, and we've channeled that information to deliver the comfort and convenience features drivers want and fleets seek to help improve driver retention.”

The upgraded Volvo VHD features an all-new dashboard which puts often-used controls more closely within the driver’s reach, he noted.

Centered in the gauge cluster is a configurable, five-inch color driver information display that provides trip and diagnostic data, with Long adding that the driver information display is customizable, ensuring that critical information is always available to the driver at a quick glance.

A dash-top tray features 12-volt power and USB connectivity to keep devices fully powered, he pointed out.

The Volvo VHD will now also come equipped with Volvo’s smart steering wheel, putting controls for nearly all of the driver interface functions right at a driver’s fingertips.

The smart steering wheel is attached to Volvo’s Perfect Position air-assisted, fully adjustable steering column, which enables drivers not only to tilt and telescope the steering column, but also tilt the steering wheel relative to the steering column, Long noted.

This lets drivers of all statures find the perfect steering wheel position and easily view the driver information display, he said.

An optional infotainment system is available, featuring a seven-inch color touchscreen, navigation and an exterior back-up camera, while a “premium audio system” can be integrated with the infotainment system, which also features Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay for the “ultimate in connectivity,” according to VTNA.

A wider variety of seating options are also being made available on the Volvo VHD series, with “premium features” available such as heating and ventilation, as well as a “refrigerated” passenger seat option, providing a cool place to keep food and beverages cold while out on the job.