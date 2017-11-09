Menu
A visit with a '48 Chevrolet COE

Looking over a classic medium-duty truck retooled by the Texas Harley dealership of Bedford, TX.

By chance, American Trucker encountered a retooled 1948 Chevrolet COE truck at the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR race held at the Texas Motor Speedway this month. Modified with the engine relocated under the flatbed, this '48 Chevy COE is owned by the Texas Harley dealership of Bedford, TX, part of the Calculated Risk Motorcycle Group, which serves North, central, and East Texas. Terry Purdom, the "ambassador of fun" for Texas Harley (it says so right on his business card), gave American Trucker an impromptu tour of this one-of-a-kind vehicle. 

