Toyota truck time at the AAA Texas 500

At the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway this year, Toyota showed off some of its light trucks and cars, along with a mobile display hauled by a classic Peterbilt tractor.

Traipsing about the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR race held at the Texas Motor Speedway in early November, our intrepid reporter stumbled upon a tricked-out Toyota display featuring cars, pickups, NASCAR racing machines, and one big and bad classic Peterbilt. Creative Management Services (CMS) out of Denver, NC, uses an old-school Peterbilt to haul Toyota’s mobile display to and from NASCAR events. Founded in 1974, CMS develops both exhibits and displays for interior as well as exterior environments for a range of different companies.

