Toyota truck time at the AAA Texas 500

Traipsing about the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR race held at the Texas Motor Speedway in early November, our intrepid reporter stumbled upon a tricked-out Toyota display featuring cars, pickups, NASCAR racing machines, and one big and bad classic Peterbilt. Creative Management Services (CMS) out of Denver, NC, uses an old-school Peterbilt to haul Toyota’s mobile display to and from NASCAR events. Founded in 1974, CMS develops both exhibits and displays for interior as well as exterior environments for a range of different companies.