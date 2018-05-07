Thor displays fully electric Class 8 truck at ACT Expo

LONG BEACH, CA. While Tesla did not show its Semi at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, there was one fully electric Class 8 on display.

It belonged to Thor Trucks, which recently launched its ET-One.

Austin Benzinger, Thor’s manager of business development and government relations, told Fleet Owner the truck is a modified International ProStar, and was built in about six months. It will have a range of about 300 miles when fully loaded, and will cost about $250,000.

The base model, with a range of about 100 miles, will be priced at about $150,000.

Benzinger said the company was at ACT to meet with potential partners to help the company move forward. Unlike Tesla, Thor wants to create deals with manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.

Thor plans to conduct demos the rest of this year, and then go into production with the truck next year.

Benzinger said the truck is being driven almost daily around the greater Los Angeles area, and recently was shipped to the Midwest for testing and demos.

According to Thor’s website, the battery can be completed charged in 90 minutes. The company was founded by Dakota Semier and Giordano Sordoni.