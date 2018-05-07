Menu
Thor Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
Thor shows its fully electric Class 8 truck at ACT Expo.
Equipment

Thor displays fully electric Class 8 truck at ACT Expo

LONG BEACH, CA. While Tesla did not show its Semi at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, there was one fully electric Class 8 on display. 

It belonged to Thor Trucks, which recently launched its ET-One. 

Austin Benzinger, Thor’s manager of business development and government relations, told Fleet Owner the truck is a modified International ProStar, and was built in about six months. It will have a range of about 300 miles when fully loaded, and will cost about $250,000. 

The base model, with a range of about 100 miles, will be priced at about $150,000. 

Benzinger said the company was at ACT to meet with potential partners to help the company move forward. Unlike Tesla, Thor wants to create deals with manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. 

Thor plans to conduct demos the rest of this year, and then go into production with the truck next year. 

Benzinger said the truck is being driven almost daily around the greater Los Angeles area, and recently was shipped to the Midwest for testing and demos.

According to Thor’s website, the battery can be completed charged in 90 minutes. The company was founded by Dakota Semier and Giordano Sordoni.

TAGS: News Drivers
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kenworth ACT Expo trucks.jpg
Kenworth unveils latest emissions-reducing options for truckers
May 07, 2018
meritoract_4.jpg
Meritor CEO urges industry to adapt to coming changes
May 04, 2018
Nikola Anheuser-Busch hydrogen-electric semi-truck
Will hundreds of electric trucks hauling beer be U.S. reality in only two years?
May 04, 2018
Pilot Flying J Photos - San Antonio, TX
FTR: April Class 8 orders drop from exceptionally strong March
May 03, 2018