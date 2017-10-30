Peterbilt launches ‘SuperFan’ promotion

To celebrate the milestone of building its one millionth truck sometime in mid-January next year, Peterbilt Motors Co. is launching a “SuperFan” campaign to identify the “ultimate fan” of the Peterbilt brand.

The program will recognize five “SuperFans” through a promotional campaign that will culminate with a special presentation of its one millionth production unit – a Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage edition tractor – at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show to one of those finalists.

Peterbilt is accepting submissions from fans throughout the U.S. and Canada via a dedicated website at www.peterbilt.com/SuperFanSearch through December 22 this year.

People are encouraged to visit the website and submit their stories, videos, and photos to demonstrate why they are a “SuperFan.” The five finalists will be selected just after the New Year, the OEM added.

“The Peterbilt brand is built on loyalty; it is the lifeblood of our business,” noted Kyle Quinn, Peterbilt’s general manager, in a statement.

“We want to reward that loyalty and the one millionth truck milestone will be the perfect opportunity,” he added. “We have the best and most loyal customers and fans in the industry, and I’m excited to see and hear their stories.”