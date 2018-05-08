Menu
All-Electric Peterbilt 579 on Display at ACT Expo. Photo: Peterbilt
All-electric Peterbilt 579 on display at the 2018 ACT Expo.
Equipment

Peterbilt displays all-electric tractor during ACT Expo

LONG BEACH, CA. Peterbilt showcased its all-electric Model 579 day cab tractor during the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The drayage application tractor that will go into service at the Port of Long Beach is one of 12 tractors built by Peterbilt in collaboration with Transpower, the California Air Resources Board, and the Port of Long Beach. According to the company, the all-electric Model 579 produces up to 490 hp, has up to a 200-mile range, recharges in less than five hours and has a battery storage capacity of 350-440 Kwh.

“These demonstrator vehicles will be used to test the performance of an all-electric powertrain in a real-world environment,” said Scott Newhouse, chief engineer, Peterbilt. “Electrification is not a new concept to our industry; however, the advances made in battery and electric technology can make this a real possibility moving forward. I am confident that when the market is ready Peterbilt will have the most effective powertrain solution.”

Funding for the tractors was provided, in part, by the California Climate Investments (CCI), the state’s climate change-fighting, cap-and-trade program. The award is part of CCI, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Thor
Thor displays fully electric Class 8 truck at ACT Expo
May 07, 2018
Kenworth ACT Expo trucks.jpg
Kenworth unveils latest emissions-reducing options for truckers
May 07, 2018
meritoract_4.jpg
Meritor CEO urges industry to adapt to coming changes
May 04, 2018
Nikola Anheuser-Busch hydrogen-electric semi-truck
Will hundreds of electric trucks hauling beer be U.S. reality in only two years?
May 04, 2018