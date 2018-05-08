Peterbilt displays all-electric tractor during ACT Expo

LONG BEACH, CA. Peterbilt showcased its all-electric Model 579 day cab tractor during the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

The drayage application tractor that will go into service at the Port of Long Beach is one of 12 tractors built by Peterbilt in collaboration with Transpower, the California Air Resources Board, and the Port of Long Beach. According to the company, the all-electric Model 579 produces up to 490 hp, has up to a 200-mile range, recharges in less than five hours and has a battery storage capacity of 350-440 Kwh.

“These demonstrator vehicles will be used to test the performance of an all-electric powertrain in a real-world environment,” said Scott Newhouse, chief engineer, Peterbilt. “Electrification is not a new concept to our industry; however, the advances made in battery and electric technology can make this a real possibility moving forward. I am confident that when the market is ready Peterbilt will have the most effective powertrain solution.”

Funding for the tractors was provided, in part, by the California Climate Investments (CCI), the state’s climate change-fighting, cap-and-trade program. The award is part of CCI, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment.