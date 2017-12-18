Next-gen Silverado debuts at Chevy Truck centennial celebration

FORT WORTH, TX. The 101st and newest Chevy pickup truck to enter a dirt-filled infield at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday came from above. The next-generation Silverado represents Chevrolet’s 101st year of manufacturing trucks.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which will officially be introduced in Detroit in February, flew into the NASCAR stadium, suspended by a cable beneath a helicopter during an event celebrating the 100 years of Chevy Trucks.

Photo: Josh Fisher / Fleet Owner One hundred Chevrolet pickup trucks on the Texas Motor Speedway write out “100” in honor of 100 years of Chevy trucks.

Many in attendance were Chevy Truck Legends members, some of the brand’s most passionate owners and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., who drove his on Chevy S-10 onto a stage in the speedway’s infield and talked about being born into a Chevrolet family.

“Our owners’ passion for Chevrolet trucks is truly humbling,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America, and global head of Chevrolet. “Many of our owners depend on their trucks for work and play, personalize their trucks in astonishing ways and pass their loyalty for Chevy Trucks down from generation to generation.

Watch how Chevy introduced the 2019 Silverado:

“For the Chevy Truck Centennial, we wanted to recognize the customers who have made Chevrolet part of their lives, and have them help kick off the next 100 years of Chevy Trucks.”

Behind the stage were 100 trucks from Chevy’s history, parked to create a “100” on the dirt — displayed via drone footage on the big stadium screen.

The 2019 Silverado 1500 is all new from the ground up, according to GM, noting it joins the more than 85 million pickups the company has built over the past 100 years. It also reflects feedback from more than 7,000 people on what they wanted in their next truck — the most customer research in the company’s history.

The 2019 Silverado feature a sleek aerodynamic design. It’s a legacy built on decades of experience with models such as the Advance Design trucks of the 1950s and the C/K series of the 1960s, noted a GM press release.

Photo: Josh Fisher/ Fleet Owner Alan Batey, president of GM North America, and global head of Chevrolet, introduces the 2019 Silverado at the Texas Motor Speedway during a celebration of 100 years of Chevy trucks.

The new Silverado is built with a higher-grade alloy used in the roll-formed, high-strength-steel bed floor, which Chevy says will make the bed more functional at a lighter weight. This use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing is a big part of the new Silverado, Chevy noted, resulting in a significant reduction in total vehicle weight and improved performance in some measures.

The next-gen Silverado will offer an expanded range of models, more engine/transmission combinations and more technology and convenience features.

The new Silverado LT Trailboss is one of eight 2019 Silverado models. It integrates the off-road equipment of the Z71 package as well as a two-inch suspension lift. Unlike aftermarket lift kits, the Trailboss suspension is fully tested, validated and warrantied by Chevrolet.

The 2019 Silverado will make its public debut in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, precisely 100 years after the first Chevrolet trucks were delivered to customers.