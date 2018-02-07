New sealant offered by Permatex

Permatex is rolling out a new “SEAL+LOCK Thread Compound” that combines the sealing capabilities of a thread sealant with the holding power of a blue, medium-strength thread locker – ensuring that sealed connections will not leak and locked fittings will not loosen.

The company said this new compound creates an air and watertight seal up to 1,000 psi and locks to 120 lbs.-in. It also resists temperatures from minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 300 °F.

Permatex added that its new compound resists solvents and common shop fluids and is removable with hand tools. Key applications include threaded freeze plugs, oil pressure sensors, threaded fuel injectors, coolant temperature sensors, A/C and hydraulic system connections, metal plumbing connections, and pipe plugs, the company noted.

Permatex is a division of ITW – Illinois Tool Works Inc. – which was founded in 1912.