Menu
Permatex1 Photo: Permatex
Equipment

New sealant offered by Permatex

Company says the new compound combines the sealing capabilities of a thread sealant with the holding power of a blue, medium-strength thread locker.

Permatex is rolling out a new “SEAL+LOCK Thread Compound” that combines the sealing capabilities of a thread sealant with the holding power of a blue, medium-strength thread locker – ensuring that sealed connections will not leak and locked fittings will not loosen.

The company said this new compound creates an air and watertight seal up to 1,000 psi and locks to 120 lbs.-in. It also resists temperatures from minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 300 °F.

Permatex added that its new compound resists solvents and common shop fluids and is removable with hand tools. Key applications include threaded freeze plugs, oil pressure sensors, threaded fuel injectors, coolant temperature sensors, A/C and hydraulic system connections, metal plumbing connections, and pipe plugs, the company noted.

Permatex is a division of ITW – Illinois Tool Works Inc. – which was founded in 1912.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Booster Cables
Military-spec jumper cables now available
Feb 06, 2018
Peterbilt chief engineer Scott Newhouse L and general manager Kyle Quinn introduce 2018 model year improvements at the Mid America Trucking Show
Peterbilt boosts 579 fuel economy by 8%
Feb 06, 2018
Powertrain
Is the manual transmission going extinct in trucking?
Feb 05, 2018
TrailerRear1
Making trailer lights “smarter”
Feb 02, 2018